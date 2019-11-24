Giants' Sterling Shepard: Five catches in return

Shepard caught five of nine targets for 15 yards and added a 22-yard rush in Sunday's 19-14 loss to Chicago.

Shepard failed to break free for a catch of longer than six yards, but he found some space on an end-around. More importantly, he looked healthy in his first game action since Week 5, leading the team in targets. There should be better days ahead for Shepard now that he's back from a concussion. Up next is a Week 13 home date with the Packers.