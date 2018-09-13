Giants' Sterling Shepard: Full practice Thursday
Shepard (back) practiced in full Thursday.
Prior to the session, Shepard expressed optimism he'd be a full participant, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. Shepard proceeded to do just that, clearing up any question about the back injury that limited him at Wednesday's practice. He'll now prepare in earnest for Sunday's road matchup against the Cowboys, who boasted the 11th-best pass defense a season ago.
