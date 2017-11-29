Giants' Sterling Shepard: Full practice Wednesday

Shepard (illness) practiced in full Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Notably absent the past two games due to a migraine, Shepard's ability to handle every rep Wednesday forecasts a return action this Sunday in Oakland. When he does, he'll be working with a different signal caller due to Eli Manning's demotion to backup. With Geno Smith now under center, Shepard's potential from week to week takes a significant hit.