Shepard (toe/shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Shepard was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday while managing the two injuries, but the Giants were evidently encouraged enough with his health to give him the green light heading into the weekend. Since returning from injured reserve Week 7, Shepard has quickly re-established a connection with quarterback Daniel Jones, hauling in 33 of 40 targets for 283 yards and a touchdown. However, with Jones (hamstring) listed as doubtful for the Week 13 contest, Shepard will now have to attempt to forge a connection with Colt McCoy, who is expected to start under center.