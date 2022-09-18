Shepard caught 6 of 10 targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers.
Shepard led the Giants in receptions and targets. Despite his involvement, though, Shepard didn't manage to accumulate much yardage. Still, with teammate Kenny Golladay hardly seeing the field Sunday as his role continues to decrease, Shepard could profile as New York's top wideout heading into Week 3's game versus Dallas.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Finds end zone in Week 1•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ready for Week 1•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: To be game-time call•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Estimated as limited participant•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited Wednesday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Expects to play Week 1•