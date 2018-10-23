Giants' Sterling Shepard: Goes off in losing effort
Shepard caught five of eight targets for 167 yards in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Falcons.
Shepard's career-high yardage mark came thanks to a pair of catches of 50-plus yards. He helped get New York in scoring territory with a 53-yard gain on the team's first drive of the second half, then set up a touchdown with a 58-yard bomb on the Giants' final offensive series. In doing so, Shepard has now topped 75 yards in four of his last five games, bringing his season average to just slightly below that figure per game. With impressive consistency of late, Shepard -- and the Giants' passing game at large -- will now hope to score more touchdowns, as he boasts just two going into Week 8 versus the Redskins.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Only three catches•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Totals 75 receiving yards versus Panthers•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Cleared to face Carolina•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs full practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Missing practice after minor back procedure•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Streaming: Roll with Carr?
Heath Cummings says it's a rough week for streaming quarterbacks.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
With trades and injuries shaking up the NFL landscape, Jamey Eisenberg dives into the waiver...
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...