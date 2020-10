Shepard (shoulder) is absent from the Giants' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Shepard recorded six receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles last week following a four-game absence. However, he picked up a shoulder and toe injury in the process. Still, it looks like the team is confident in his ability to play through the issues, so look for him to take on his usual role assuming he avoids any setbacks.