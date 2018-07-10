Giants' Sterling Shepard: Has Manning's Confidence

Giants quarterback Eli Manning expects Shepard to have a big season, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports. "I thought Sterling had a great camp during the spring," said Manning. "He's understanding the coverages, understanding the route combinations, he understands zone and man, and how to make little moves to get open against different techniques. I think he's primed for a big year. And I've been really impressed by his work ethic."

Shepard averaged 8.2 targets and 72.2 receiving yards in his 10 healthy appearances last season, with an ankle injury, neck injury and migraines causing him to miss five full games and the majority of a sixth. While unlikely to match that volume if Odell Beckham (ankle), Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram all stay healthy, the third-year wideout won't need a huge workload to be a useful fantasy option if he can repeat last year's impressive efficiency marks -- 70.2 percent catch rate, 8.7 yards per target -- while adding a few more touchdowns. Shepard is locked in as the Giants' No. 2 wide receiver and seems to have Manning's full trust.