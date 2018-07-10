Giants' Sterling Shepard: Has Manning's Confidence
Giants quarterback Eli Manning expects Shepard to have a big season, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports. "I thought Sterling had a great camp during the spring," said Manning. "He's understanding the coverages, understanding the route combinations, he understands zone and man, and how to make little moves to get open against different techniques. I think he's primed for a big year. And I've been really impressed by his work ethic."
Shepard averaged 8.2 targets and 72.2 receiving yards in his 10 healthy appearances last season, with an ankle injury, neck injury and migraines causing him to miss five full games and the majority of a sixth. While unlikely to match that volume if Odell Beckham (ankle), Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram all stay healthy, the third-year wideout won't need a huge workload to be a useful fantasy option if he can repeat last year's impressive efficiency marks -- 70.2 percent catch rate, 8.7 yards per target -- while adding a few more touchdowns. Shepard is locked in as the Giants' No. 2 wide receiver and seems to have Manning's full trust.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Present for Manning passing camp•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not practicing Friday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: No practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Does elliptical work Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not taking part in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Cooks
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts
-
Fantasy sleepers: Get Cooper, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Landry
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Aaron Jones gets two-game suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Green Bay backfield with Jamaal Williams, Ty Montgomery and Aaron...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
It's OK to start your PPR draft with three running backs. It may even be advisable if you have...