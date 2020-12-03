Shepard (toe/shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
For a second consecutive session, the Giants capped Shepard's practice reps, but there's been no indication his current health issues will impact his availability for Sunday's game in Seattle. Friday's injury report may clear up his status for Week 13.
