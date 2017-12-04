Giants' Sterling Shepard: Has three catches in return

Shepard caught three of six pass attempts for 56 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Raiders.

Despite having missed the last two weeks due to migraines and a new man under center, Shepard was third on the team in targets. Though he had only managed nine yards on two catches until the fourth quarter, he salvaged his fantasy day by connecting with Geno Smith on a 47-yarder. Assuming his symptoms don't return, the former Sooner has a favorable matchup Week 14 versus Dallas.