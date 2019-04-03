Giants' Sterling Shepard: Headed for more snaps outside

Shepard likely will play most of his snaps outside in 2019, Scott Thompson of Sportsnet New York reports.

The Giants replaced Odell Beckham with 30-year-old Golden Tate, who primarily works inside and excels after the catch. Shepard is approximately the same size as Tate and also has spent most of his career in the slot, but the 25-year-old appears to be a better fit outside thanks to his superior straight-line speed and leaping ability. While the Giants shouldn't have much trouble creating slot snaps for both players, it makes sense to have Shepard outside in the base alignment. Even with Beckham out of the picture, there's no guarantee Shepard sees an uptick from last year's mark of 6.7 targets per game, as the Giants' offseason moves point to an increased emphasis on the rushing attack. There's also plenty of competition for Eli Manning's attention, with Shepard, Tate, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley all viable candidates to lead the team in targets. Shepard is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, making him a candidate for a contract extension this spring/summer.