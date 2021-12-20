The Giants placed Shepard (Achilles) on injured reserve Monday.
Shepard's move to season-ending injured reserve was fully expected after he was diagnosed with a torn left Achilles' tendon following his early exit in Sunday's 21-6 loss to the Cowboys. Given the nature of his injury, Shepard will likely require surgery and miss the Giants' entire spring program, and his availability for the beginning of the 2022 season could be in question as well. The sixth-year wideout suited up in just seven games during an injury plagued 2021 campaign, finishing with 36 receptions for 366 yards and a touchdown on 53 targets.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suffers torn Achilles•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Questionable with calf injury•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Modest showing•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: First appearance since Week 8•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Likely to end four-game absence•