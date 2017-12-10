Giants' Sterling Shepard: Held in check by Cowboys
Shepard caught two of three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys.
Shepard could hardly shake loose on the day, finishing tied for seventh on the team in targets while posting the lowest yardage total in any game he's completed this season. He caught three passes for 56 yards with Geno Smith at the helm last week, fueling a positive outlook for Eli Manning's return in a favorable matchup, but he was unable to measure up. Shepard figures to be more involved next week against the Eagles, but he remains far from a sure bet to produce given the struggles of the Giants offense.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suiting up Sunday vs. Cowboys•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Status still uncertain for Sunday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Appears unlikely to play•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Practicing again Friday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns as limited participant•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...