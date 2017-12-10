Giants' Sterling Shepard: Held in check by Cowboys

Shepard caught two of three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Shepard could hardly shake loose on the day, finishing tied for seventh on the team in targets while posting the lowest yardage total in any game he's completed this season. He caught three passes for 56 yards with Geno Smith at the helm last week, fueling a positive outlook for Eli Manning's return in a favorable matchup, but he was unable to measure up. Shepard figures to be more involved next week against the Eagles, but he remains far from a sure bet to produce given the struggles of the Giants offense.