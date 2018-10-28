Giants' Sterling Shepard: Held in check versus Redskins
Shepard caught four of eight targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Redskins.
Shepard saw plenty of targets, but he hauled in just half the passes that were thrown his way and finished with one of his quietest performances of the season. His long reception went for 14 yards and he was otherwise held to rather short gains. Perhaps Shepard's quiet outing has to do more with the opponent, but Evan Engram also reemerged as a large part of the passing game and could cut into Shepard's role moving forward. He'll be on bye next week before facing the 49ers in Week 10.
