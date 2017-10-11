Giants' Sterling Shepard: Held out of practice Wednesday

Shepard (ankle) wasn't on the field for practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants are labeling Shepard as day-to-day with the left ankle sprain, which he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Though Shepard was the only one out of the four Giants receivers who exited the Week 5 contest to avoid a trip to injured reserve, the team's new No. 1 wideout could be sidelined for the Week 6 tilt with the Broncos. Shepard will likely need to practice either Thursday or Friday in a limited capacity for the Giants to feel confident in his chances of suiting up. If Shepard is held out, Roger Lewis and the newly signed Tavarres King would likely represent quarterback Eli Manning's top targets at receiver.