Giants' Sterling Shepard: Held out of practice Wednesday
Shepard (ankle) wasn't on the field for practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The Giants are labeling Shepard as day-to-day with the left ankle sprain, which he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Though Shepard was the only one out of the four Giants receivers who exited the Week 5 contest to avoid a trip to injured reserve, the team's new No. 1 wideout could be sidelined for the Week 6 tilt with the Broncos. Shepard will likely need to practice either Thursday or Friday in a limited capacity for the Giants to feel confident in his chances of suiting up. If Shepard is held out, Roger Lewis and the newly signed Tavarres King would likely represent quarterback Eli Manning's top targets at receiver.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not expected to play in Denver•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Wearing boot on left foot•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Could miss time with ankle sprain•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Could avoid long-term absence•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out for rest of Sunday•
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...