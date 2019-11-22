Giants' Sterling Shepard: Hoping for clearance Friday

Shepard (concussion) will visit an independent neurologist Friday in an effort to gain clearance for Sunday's game in Chicago, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Shepard has been a full practice participant throughout the week, potentially setting up his first game appearance since Week 5. The Giants certainly could use the pass-catching help, with tight ends Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) both ruled out already. Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record relays that coach Pat Shurmur is optimistic Shepard will be cleared for Sunday's game.