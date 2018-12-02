Giants' Sterling Shepard: Hurts ribs Sunday
Shepard is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears due to a rib injury, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Shepard was seen favoring his side and lower back after Bears linebacker Roquan Smith landed on the wide receiver on his only target of the game prior to departing. If Shepard is unable to reenter the contest, the Giants will rely on Odell Beckham, Bennie Fowler and Russell Shepard at wide receiver.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Makes four catches•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Pair of grabs in win•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Quiet game, despite game-winning TD•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Held in check versus Redskins•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Goes off in losing effort•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Only three catches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...