Giants' Sterling Shepard: Hurts ribs Sunday

Shepard is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears due to a rib injury, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Shepard was seen favoring his side and lower back after Bears linebacker Roquan Smith landed on the wide receiver on his only target of the game prior to departing. If Shepard is unable to reenter the contest, the Giants will rely on Odell Beckham, Bennie Fowler and Russell Shepard at wide receiver.