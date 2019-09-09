Giants' Sterling Shepard: In concussion protocol
The Giants have confirmed that Shepard is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
With Golden Tate (suspension) still slated to miss the Giants' next three games, the team would be further taxed at wide receiver if Shepard isn't ready for Sunday's game against the Bills. Next up for targets at the position are Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler.
