Giants' Sterling Shepard: Inactive in Week 11

Shepard (illness) is inactive for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Chiefs.

As expected, Shepard's migraines were too much for the second-year receiver to overcome, leaving the Giants' receiving corps particularly short-handed. Notably, New York was able to pull off a surprising victory against the Broncos in Denver back in Week 6 when they were also missing Shepard -- along with Odell Beckham, Jr. and Brandon Marshall -- with injuries and sported the duo of Roger Lewis and Tavarres King as their top two wideouts. The pair of young pass catchers should once see a bump in targets in Week 11 against a vulnerable Chiefs secondary, while tight end Evan Engram will also experience a rise in his already substantial fantasy stock.