Giants' Sterling Shepard: Inactive Week 7
Shepard (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.
Instead of suffering an unnecessary aggravation of his sprained left ankle, Shepard will remain sidelined for a second consecutive game with a Week 8 bye imminent. With Shepard on the pine, rookie tight end Evan Engram represents the most reliable receiver in the Giants offense, though Roger Lewis, Tavarres King and Shane Vereen should also get in on the act.
