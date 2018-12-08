Giants' Sterling Shepard: Increased opportunity

Shepard figures to see more targets after Odell Beckham (quadriceps) was surprisingly ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Redskins.

It's been an inconsistent third season for Shepard to date, but the 24-year-old is poised for a major opportunity with the news that Beckham would not be available Sunday. Against a Redskins defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to the wide receiver position, Shepard figures to easily exceed 17.5 percent of the team targets -- his current average this season -- and should present a lucrative fantasy option for season-long and daily players alike.