The Giants placed Shepard (toe) on injured reserve Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Shepard becomes the second Giants skill-position player to head to IR in the last two days, joining running back Saquon Barkley (knee), who will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Fortunately for Shepard, his bout with turf toe isn't nearly as dire, but he'll be forced to miss at least three games as a result of the injury. While Shepard is on the mend, Damion Ratley and C.J. Board will see added opportunities in three-receiver sets alongside starters Darius Slayton and Golden Tate, both of whom could also benefit from a slight uptick in targets.