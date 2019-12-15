Giants' Sterling Shepard: Leading receiver in win
Shepard caught nine of 11 targets for 111 yards in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Dolphins.
Shepard led the Giants in targets, catches and receiving yards, but he just missed getting into the end zone. The 26-year-old wideout reached 100 receiving yards for the second time in eight games played this season, but he's still stuck on two touchdowns. Now that he's healthy, Shepard will look to build off this performance when the Giants travel to Washington in Week 16.
