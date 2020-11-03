Shepard caught eight of 10 targets for 74 yards in Monday night's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers.

Shepard overcame a couple injury concerns to lead the Giants in all major receiving categories. In the process, the veteran also put together his best totals in four appearances this season. When healthy, Shepard represents a needed security blanket for second-year quarterback Daniel Jones, as he's now hauled in 22 of 28 passes thrown his way. The duo will look to build on Monday's performance in a favorable Week 9 matchup against Washington.