Giants' Sterling Shepard: Leads team in receiving
Shepard caught all 10 of his targets for 77 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Saints.
Shepard drew the softer cornerback matchup and took advantage, though his longest catch was only 23 yards. With tight end Evan Engram out, the Giants' receiving tree is narrow, and Shepard will continue to have a significant role.
