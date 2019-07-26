Giants' Sterling Shepard: Likely out for preseason

Shepard (thumb) is expected to miss the entire preseason, but the Giants are hopeful to have him back for Week 1, Alex Smith of SportsNet New York reports.

Shepard will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis after suffering a broken thumb during Thursday's practice. The timing of the injury gives him more than six weeks to recover before Week 1 at Dallas, with Corey Coleman, Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler and Darius Slayton (hamstring) potentially benefiting from added practice reps in the meantime.