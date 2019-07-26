Giants' Sterling Shepard: Likely out for preseason

Shepard (thumb) is expected to miss the entire preseason, but the Giants are hopeful to have him back for Week 1, Alex Smith of SportsNet New York reports.

Shepard will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis after suffering a broken thumb during Thursday's practice. The timing of the injury gives him more than six weeks to recover before Week 1 at Dallas, with Corey Coleman, Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler and Darius Slayton (hamstring) potentially benefiting from added practice reps in the meantime.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • alvin-kamara-saints.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...