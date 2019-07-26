Giants' Sterling Shepard: Likely out for preseason
Shepard (thumb) is expected to miss the entire preseason, but the Giants are hopeful to have him back for Week 1, Alex Smith of SportsNet New York reports.
Shepard will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis after suffering a broken thumb during Thursday's practice. The timing of the injury gives him more than six weeks to recover before Week 1 at Dallas, with Corey Coleman, Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler and Darius Slayton (hamstring) potentially benefiting from added practice reps in the meantime.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suffers broken thumb•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Needs X-rays on thumb•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Looks comfortable outside•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Missing practice with wrist injury•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Inks four-year extension•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Headed for more snaps outside•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Camp News: Shepard out with thumb injury
Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb on the first day of practice for the Giants. Chris Towers...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you start your draft? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 1 overall in PPR is easy. But Jamey Eisenberg shows you what...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...