Giants' Sterling Shepard: Likely sitting out Friday

Shepard is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason game versus the Steelers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Shepard will join top wide receiver Odell Beckham on the sideline in the Giants' exhibition opener, paving the way for additional reps for the likes of Roger Lewis, Dwayne Harris and Kevin Norwood. In the regular season, though, Shepard will likely be the third option, at best, in the passing attack behind Beckham and Brandon Marshall.