Giants' Sterling Shepard: Likely sitting out Friday
Shepard is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason game versus the Steelers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Shepard will join top wide receiver Odell Beckham on the sideline in the Giants' exhibition opener, paving the way for additional reps for the likes of Roger Lewis, Dwayne Harris and Kevin Norwood. In the regular season, though, Shepard will likely be the third option, at best, in the passing attack behind Beckham and Brandon Marshall.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns to practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: MRI reveals no serious damage•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not practicing Friday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Believed to be fine•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Undergoes MRI on ankle•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: May have escaped with ankle sprain•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...