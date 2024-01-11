Shepard ended the regular season with 10 catches on 22 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown over 15 games. He added a six-yard rush and a 10-yard punt return.

Shepard was able to stay healthy this season after playing in just 10 contests over the previous two campaigns due to an Achilles tear and a torn ACL. However, he was relegated to a role near the back of New York's receiver depth chart and played fewer than one-third of the team's offensive snaps in all but one of his 15 appearances. The Giants seemed to acknowledge that the campaign would be his swan song with the franchise, allowing him to be the final player out of the tunnel for pregame introductions during the season finale and focusing on getting him three catches in that game so that he could move into the fifth spot all-time in receptions for the franchise. It remains to be seen if Shepard will seek to continue playing with another franchise or call it a career.