Shepard (shoulder/toe) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Shepard has logged back-to-back capped sessions, likely for maintenance reasons due to the lingering effects of a turf toe injury and shoulder issue. Despite the health concerns, he's put up 14 receptions (on 18 targets) for 133 yards and one touchdown over the last two games. Friday's injury report likely will bring some clarity to Shepard's availability for Sunday's game in Washington.