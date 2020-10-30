Shepard (shoulder/toe) was a limited practice participant Friday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Shepard returned from a four-game absence for last Thursday's loss to Philadelphia, hauling in six of eight targets for 59 yards and a touchdown. His ability to log limited practices Thursday and Friday suggests he's on track to play in Monday's game against Tampa Bay, but the wide receiver does have a rather worrisome injury history, beyond even the recent issues. Shepard also has a tricky matchup this week, facing a Bucs defense that's given up the ninth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. It remains to be seen if the Giants give him a game designation when they release their final injury report Saturday.
