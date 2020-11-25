Shepard (hip/toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice but is expected to suit up against the Bengals on Sunday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Shepard is officially listed with both hip and toe injuries on Wednesday's injury report, per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, but it appears that he's still on track for Week 12. The 27-year-old wideout has put together four straight games with at least six catches while serving as Daniel Jones' preferred checkdown option.