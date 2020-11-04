Shepard (shoulder/toe) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After sitting out Weeks 3 through 6 due to a turf toe injury, Shepard has played back-to-back games while dealing with a shoulder issue. His production hasn't dipped at all -- 14 catches (on 18 targets) for 133 yards and one TD over the last two contests -- so he may be going through the motions before getting cleared by the Giants to suit up. In any case, Shepard's status bears watching as the weekend approaches.