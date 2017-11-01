Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited in Wednesday's practice

Shepard (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Injured in Week 5, Shepard appears to be dealing with some residual effects of the ankle sprain that forced two absences before the Giants' recent bye. No matter, there's an expectation he'll return to action Sunday versus the Rams, which would receive credence with a full practice by week's end. If he's cleared to return, Shepard would vie with rookie tight end Evan Engram as Eli Manning's most-frequent read in the passing game.