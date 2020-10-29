Shepard (shoulder/toe) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
In his return to action last Thursday at Philadelphia from a four-game absence, Shepard reeled off six catches (on eight targets) for 59 yards and one touchdown. Considering he's listed with toe and shoulder issues, he seems to be dealing with lingering effects from his turf toe injury and likely banged up his shoulder as well. However, Shepard was on the field Thursday, which bodes well for his ability to gut out the health concerns ahead of Monday's game against the Buccaneers.
