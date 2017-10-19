Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited Thursday
Shepard (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
Sandwiched about his declaration Wednesday that he went "full speed," the Giants have nonetheless listed Shepard as a limited participant in both practices this week. He has one more opportunity to achieve such a goal, and while his designation heading into the weekend will likely be "questionable," he seems on track to return to the field Sunday against the Seahawks. If he suits up, Shepard will immediately be one of the top targets for Eli Manning next to rookie tight end Evan Engram due to the injury-ravaged nature of the receiving corps.
