Shepard wasn't targeted while taking the field for just one of the Giants' 77 snaps on offense in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Bills.

Head coach Brian Daboll talked of potentially expanding Shepard's role ahead of Week 5 action, and while the wideout ended up receiving a season-high 18 snaps in the Giants' loss to the Dolphins that week, his playing time trended back down again Week 6. Now sitting at 1-5 on the season heading into this Sunday's game against the Commanders, the Giants are quickly slipping from the playoff picture and may not have motivation to open up playing time for the 30-year-old Shepard at the expense of young wideouts Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.