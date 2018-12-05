Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited to start week
Shepard (ribs) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
The ability to practice in any capacity at the beginning of the week suggests Shepard has a good chance to play Sunday at Washington. He fought through the rib injury during last weekend's win over the Bears, returning to the game after an X-ray didn't reveal any fractures. Shepard has failed to reach 40 yards in five consecutive games, which included a four-catch, 34-yard showing on eight targets against Washington in Week 8.
