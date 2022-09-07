Shepard (Achilles) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Less than nine months removed from tearing his left Achilles last December, Shepard already has been activated from the PUP list (Aug. 24) and said he expects to suit up Week 1 (Tuesday). After a 2021 season in which the Giants cycled through numerous receivers beyond their top core, all of Kenny Golladay, Shepard, Kadarius Toney (leg) and rookie Wan'Dale Robinson appears as if they'll be available this weekend. Confirmation on Shepard's status still may come down to 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Tennessee.