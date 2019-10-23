Play

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited Wednesday

Shepard (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Shepard also logged a trio of limited practices last week. He's recovering from his second concussion of the season. The 26-year-old said Tuesday that he's free of concussion symptoms, per Tom Rock of Newsday, but he remains in the league's protocol for head injuries Wednesday. He'll need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before retaking the field, so Shepard can't be considered a lock to suit up Sunday against the Lions despite his progress.

