Shepard (toe/hip) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
The Giants have listed Shepard as a limited participant in every practice since he came off injured reserve before the Week 7 loss to Philadelphia. He's seen at least 70 percent of snaps and eight targets in three straight games, averaging 6.7 catches for 57.3 yards during that stretch. There's no indication Shepard is in danger of missing a rematch with the Eagles on Sunday.
