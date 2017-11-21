Giants' Sterling Shepard: Listed as non-participant in practice

The Giants officially listed Shepard as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo relayed that Shepard, who sat out Sunday's win over the Chiefs while battling a migraine is still "not feeling well," a discouraging sign as the Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Redskins approaches. Trainers are set to reevaluate Shepard on Tuesday to determine the possible reasons behind his migraines, but the team won't make an official ruling on his status for Thursday's game until after Wednesday's practice. Roger Lewis and Tavarres King would lead the Giants' receiving corps for a second straight week if Shepard can't go.