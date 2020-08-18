Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton appear locked in as the Giants' top three wide receivers, Michael Eisen of the official team website reports.

Each of the three is a viable candidate to lead the team in targets, and the same can probably be said of tight end Evan Engram or even running back Saquon Barkley. Health has arguably become the biggest problem for Shepard, who has played 53 of a possible 64 games in his NFL career but does come with a worrisome history of migraines and concussions. There's also been some question about his effectiveness playing outside rather than the slot, though he seems to draw targets whenever he's on the field, averaging at least 4.1 catches per game in each of his four seasons with the Giants. Given the sturdy competition for targets, a big season from Shepard probably requires QB Daniel Jones taking a sizable step forward in his first year under head coach Joe Judge and OC Jason Garrett.