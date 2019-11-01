Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs another full practice
Shepard (concussion) was a full practice participant Friday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Full participation on consecutive days ensures active status with most injuries, but that isn't always the case for players in the concussion protocol. Shepard will need clearance from an independent neurologist before he can play in Monday's game against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Making progress•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Out for another game•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Still limited in practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Unlikely to play in Week 8•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 WR preview: Adams in, Hilton out
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
TNF recap, latest news with Hilton out
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Week 9 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...