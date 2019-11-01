Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs another full practice

Shepard (concussion) was a full practice participant Friday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Full participation on consecutive days ensures active status with most injuries, but that isn't always the case for players in the concussion protocol. Shepard will need clearance from an independent neurologist before he can play in Monday's game against the Cowboys.

