Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs full practice Thursday

Shepard (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

There's an expectation from coach Pat Shurmur that Shepard will clear the final hurdle in the concussion protocol Thursday, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York. First, Shepard wasn't donning a red non-contact jersey in practice, per Ryan Dunleavy of The Newark Star-Ledger. Shepard's ensuing listing on the injury report is further evidence that he's closing in on full health. However, it's unclear if he's gained clearance from an independent neurologist, so his status for Week 3 remains in a holding pattern.

