Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs full practice Thursday
Shepard (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
There's an expectation from coach Pat Shurmur that Shepard will clear the final hurdle in the concussion protocol Thursday, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York. First, Shepard wasn't donning a red non-contact jersey in practice, per Ryan Dunleavy of The Newark Star-Ledger. Shepard's ensuing listing on the injury report is further evidence that he's closing in on full health. However, it's unclear if he's gained clearance from an independent neurologist, so his status for Week 3 remains in a holding pattern.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ditches no-contact jersey•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Officially limited Wednesday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Makes appearance at practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ready for non-contact work•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out with concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through the every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...