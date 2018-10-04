Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs full practice

Shepard (lower back) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Even though Shepard failed to practice Wednesday after requiring a minor procedure earlier the week to remove a cyst from his lower back, coach Pat Shurmur predicted it wouldn't be anything that impacted the wideout's availability for the weekend. Shurmur's comments still appear to hold true a day later, as Shepard returned to the field Thursday and logged every rep in practice to remove any doubt about his status for Sunday's game against the Panthers. After reeling in all of his season-high 10 targets in the Week 4 loss to the Saints, Shepard should again be in line for extra volume in the passing game with tight end Evan Engram (knee) set to miss a second straight contest.

