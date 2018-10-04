Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs full practice
Shepard (lower back) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Even though Shepard failed to practice Wednesday after requiring a minor procedure earlier the week to remove a cyst from his lower back, coach Pat Shurmur predicted it wouldn't be anything that impacted the wideout's availability for the weekend. Shurmur's comments still appear to hold true a day later, as Shepard returned to the field Thursday and logged every rep in practice to remove any doubt about his status for Sunday's game against the Panthers. After reeling in all of his season-high 10 targets in the Week 4 loss to the Saints, Shepard should again be in line for extra volume in the passing game with tight end Evan Engram (knee) set to miss a second straight contest.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Missing practice after minor back procedure•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Leads team in receiving•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Positioned for more volume•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Scores touchdown•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Catches three passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Boyd vs, Sanders for Week 5 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Tyler Boyd vs. Emmanuel...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
8 things to know for Week 5
Mark Ingram and Julian Edelman have served their sentences. Heath Cummings tells you what that...
-
Latest news: Gronk in for TNF?
With plenty of big names on the injury report for Thursday Night Football, you need to check...