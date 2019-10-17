Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs limited practice

Shepard (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, Shepard remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and was donning a non-contact jersey during the portion of Thursday's session that was available to the media. Though Shepard appears to be progressing well from his second concussion of the season, he's no lock to clear the five-step protocol before Sunday's game against the Cardinals arrives. Wideouts Golden Tate and Darius Slayton and tight end Evan Engram and running back Saquon Barkley would represent Daniel Jones' top targets in the passing game in the event Shepard is sidelined for another game.

