Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs on-field work

Shepard (concussion) was cleared to take part in individual drills during Monday's light practice session, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Working back from his second concussion of the season, Shepard is still unlikely to gain clearance to play ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but his presence on the field offers optimism that he'll be able to avoid injured reserve. Perhaps out of recognition that Shepard will likely be sidelined for the second game in a row, the Giants re-signed Bennie Fowler on Monday to provide additional depth at receiver.