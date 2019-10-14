Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs on-field work
Shepard (concussion) was cleared to take part in individual drills during Monday's light practice session, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Working back from his second concussion of the season, Shepard is still unlikely to gain clearance to play ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but his presence on the field offers optimism that he'll be able to avoid injured reserve. Perhaps out of recognition that Shepard will likely be sidelined for the second game in a row, the Giants re-signed Bennie Fowler on Monday to provide additional depth at receiver.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Could miss Week 7•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Won't play Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not seen at practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Back in concussion protocol•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Totals 49 receiving yards•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Contributes 99 scrimmage yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.