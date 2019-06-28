Giants' Sterling Shepard: Looks comfortable outside

Shepard (wrist) was dominant at June minicamp, NJ.com's Matt Lombardo reports.

Signed to a four-year, $41 million extension this offseason, Shepard is preparing to take more snaps outside in an effort to accommodate Golden Tate. The 25-year-old receiver reportedly looked quite comfortable at minicamp, repeatedly connecting with Eli Manning on downfield passes. Shepard appears to have moved past the minor wrist injury that held him out of a practice at the beginning of the month.

