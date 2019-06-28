Giants' Sterling Shepard: Looks comfortable outside
Shepard (wrist) was dominant at June minicamp, NJ.com's Matt Lombardo reports.
Signed to a four-year, $41 million extension this offseason, Shepard is preparing to take more snaps outside in an effort to accommodate Golden Tate. The 25-year-old receiver reportedly looked quite comfortable at minicamp, repeatedly connecting with Eli Manning on downfield passes. Shepard appears to have moved past the minor wrist injury that held him out of a practice at the beginning of the month.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Missing practice with wrist injury•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Inks four-year extension•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Headed for more snaps outside•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Primed for heavy target counts•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Par for the course•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns as full participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football strategy: Target MVS
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Third-year receivers for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg looks at third-year receivers for 2019, including stars like JuJu Smith-Schuster...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Bet on Barber
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie quarterback breakdown
Who figure to be the top quarterbacks taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects only three...
-
Rookie tight end breakdown
Who figure to be the top rookie tight ends taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects these...
-
Take draft discount on Eric Ebron?
Ben Gretch continues his Ex Post Outcome series with a look at whether Eric Ebron is worth...