Giants' Sterling Shepard: Makes appearance at practice
Shepard (concussion) is present for practice Wednesday, sporting a no-contact jersey, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Any degree of participation marks a step forward after Shepard was held out of practice last week. With Golden Tate suspended for two more games and Cody Latimer joining Shepard in the concussion protocol, the Giants may be short on receiving weapons in the first start of Daniel Jones' NFL career Sunday in Tampa Bay. It at least seems Shepard has a shot to return for the game.
