Giants' Sterling Shepard: Makes four catches
Shepard caught four of six targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Eagles.
Shepard tied for third on the team in targets, but he did little with those looks outside of his long gain of 18 yards. This lackluster effort extends a run of futility which has seen Shepard held under 40 receiving yards in five of his last six games while scoring one touchdown in that span. He should continue to see his share of looks, especially if Evan Engram (hamstring) is forced to miss time, but he'll need to step up his productivity to be a factor in fantasy. He'll look to do just that next Sunday against the Bears.
